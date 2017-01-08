Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

When Google revealed its Daydream View in October, it was announced alongside the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. These two "phones by Google" and headset were a match made in VR heaven in some ways, but that also meant you could only experience Daydream by using a Pixel.

After that, Google added compatibility to the Moto Z. Now it's expanding the list of Daydream-compatible phones a bit more with the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Asus ZenFone AR and ZTE Axon 7.

If you're in the market for a Daydream phone, you have a few options to choose from. The six compatible phones bring different things to the table. For example, the Pixel phones will automatically get the latest Android updates as they're made available, while the Moto Z has the option to attach Moto Mod accessories. The three new phones offer their own unique features, like the dual cameras in the Mate 9 Pro, the dual SIM in the Axon 7 or Tango AR compatibility in the ZenFone AR. So which phone you pick depends on the features you want -- and the price, of course.

Luckily CNET's got your back and came up with the following chart for easy side-by-side comparison.

Which Daydream phone is right for you? Google Pixel Google Pixel XL Motorola Moto Z Huawei Mate 9 Pro Asus ZenFone AR ZTE Axon 7 Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels Pixel density 441 ppi 534 ppi 535 ppi 534 ppi 515 ppi 538ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest) 6.1x2.98x0.34 (at its thickest) 6.11x2.96x0.2 5.98x2.95x0.3 6.25x3.06x0.35 (at its thickest) 5.97x2.9x0.31 Dimensions (millimeters) 143.8x69.54x8.58 (at its thickest) 154.7x75.74x8.58 (at its thickest) 155.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 152x75x7.5 158.6x77.7x8.95 (at its thickest) 151.8x75x8.7 Weight (ounces, grams) 5.04 oz; 143 g 5.92 oz; 168g 4.79 oz; 136 g 5.96 oz; 169g 6 oz; 170g 6.17 oz; 175 g Mobile software Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Camera 12.3-megapixel 12.3-megapixel 13-megapixel 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megapixel dual cameras 23-megapixel 20-megapixel Optical Image Stablization No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K (30 fps) 4K 4K 4K Processor 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Up to 2.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz octo-core Huawei Kirin 960 2.35Ghz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 Storage 32GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB 32/64 GB 128GB 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region) RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB / 8GB 4GB, 6GB Expandable storage None None up to 2TB None Up to 2TB Up to 128GB Battery 2,770mAh 3,450mAh 2,600 mAh (nonremovable) 4,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,140mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Below screen Home button Home button Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Special features Google Assistant built-in; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Google Assistant built-in; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Magnetic Moto Mod snap-on accessories and dedicated accessory port on back; Daydream VR-ready Dual camera; dual-SIM; curved display; Daydream VR-ready Tango AR depth camera; Daydream VR-ready Dual-SIM option; Daydream VR-ready Price off-contract (USD) $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB) $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB) $624 $680 (converted from Chinese price) TBD $400 Price (GBP) £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB) £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB) NA £553 (converted from Chinese price) TBD £275 Price (AUD) AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB) NA AU$930 (converted from Chinese price) TBD AU$699

Be sure to check out the Google Daydream website for a list of compatible phones as they are added, and read CNET's thoughts on the Daydream View.