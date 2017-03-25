Goodbye GChat! Hello, Hangouts

Enlarge Image Google

If you still use an alternative instant message app to connect to Google, life's about to get harder.

Google is once against streamlining its services, and that means Google Talk (launched in 2005, and also known as Gmail Chat or GChat) is being replaced with Hangouts on June 26.

For most people, this won't mean much other than that now it'll be easier to start video conferences and other nifty tricks.

But for people who use instant message apps like Adium and Trillian, the news definitely isn't good. Google's also diminishing support for an industry standard chat system known as XMPP, which most instant message programs rely on. Google says people will be able to continue 1-on-1 chats, but the message is pretty clear that it's time to start relying on Hangouts through Gmail and the Hangouts site.

An in case you're worried because Google suddenly has fewer messaging options, remember there's still the Allo secure messenger and Google Voice.

Legacy apps like Google Talk for Android, first released in 2013, will also stop functioning.

Some other changes include upgrades to the Android Messages app so that it handles text messages for Google-powered mobile phones, instead of the "Hangouts" app. You can read all about it on Google's website.

Google didn't respond to a request for comment about future chat app plans.