In September 2017, Nintendo did something completely normal. On its official page it uploaded a new biography for Mario, its most well-known and celebrated character.

One small detail caused a great deal of controversy: Mario's job.

Mario is a plumber, right? Sure, but Mario does a lot of things. He drives karts, plays golf, soccer, tennis. He's a renaissance man of sorts. A jack-of-all-trades.

But Nintendo's Japanese biography for Mario seemed to suggest that Mario used to be a plumber. Meaning he was no longer a plumber.

Translation from Kotaku's Brian Ashcraft:

All around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago...

The crucial part: "a long time ago".

This caused a bit of drama. The BBC even reported on it.

Thankfully, Nintendo seems to have changed its mind. Fans noticed Monday that in an update to the official Mario bio, the company changed the above section to state that "occupation is plumber".

Which makes sense. As recently as in Super Mario Odyssey, Bowser was giving Mario grief, calling him "plumber boy". Thank you Nintendo for seeing sense. Mario is a plumber. It is canon once more.

