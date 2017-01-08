'The Golden Girls' comes home to Hulu this February

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

The beloved '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls" may have ended in 1992, but thanks to Hulu you can still welcome these sassy seniors into your home.

Hulu has acquired the streaming rights for all seven seasons (180 episodes) of "The Golden Girls," which will start airing on Feb. 13.

"You will see the biggest gift will be from us when The #GoldenGirls comes to Hulu 2/13. Thank you for being a friend," Hulu tweeted today.

Starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, the popular sitcom features the hilarious hijinks from sassy retirees Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and also Stan, the only man brave enough -- or smart enough -- to keep the ladies happy.

The ladies' Miami bachelorette pad is the main place where the characters congregate, argue, drink tea, pontificate about life and laugh at their latest misadventures, including Rose famously shooting Blanche's vase, Dorothy playing popular TV game show "Grab That Dough," Rose rescuing her teddy bear from a mean little girl and even a special visit from hunky actor of the day Burt Reynolds.

"This marks the first time one of the most popular series of all time will be available to stream all at once in one place," Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich said today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"Golden Girls" was nominated for 68 Emmy awards (and won 11 of them) during its run on NBC from 1985-1992.