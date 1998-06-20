Going portal

CNET también está disponible en español.

"Portal madness" is sweeping the Internet industry, as new media, old media, entertainment, and telco companies jockey for position.

"Portal madness" is sweeping the Internet industry, as new media, old media, entertainment, and telco companies jockey for position to become the next greatest portal brand in cyberspace. Some efforts are home grown, such as Netscape's Netcenter, while others, such as AT&T's rumored buyout overtures to AOL and its partnership with Excite, are the result of companies looking to buy what they can't create in hopes of cashing in on the latest online craze.

