Going portal

news analysis

Forget about America Online and Yahoo: Is Netscape Communications the next big portal buy?

Nando joins portal ranks

The site is the latest of a slew of sites to offer the add-ons of the "traditional" portals, but observers say it takes more to be a true Net gateway.

Old media shop for new media

news analysis Media titans such as Disney and NBC are snapping up Internet media brands, and rumors of other "old" media companies shopping for new media companies abound.

AOL up after AT&T report

update America Online rises in preopening trade after a report the online service had declined a tentative buyout offer from AT&T.

AOL affirms independence

update The online giant's top executives tell employees that it is committed to remaining independent and is not merging with AT&T.

Disney takes stake in Infoseek

update Walt Disney buys a 43 percent stake in Infoseek, ending a week of speculation that the two companies would combine forces.

Netscape rolls out portal beta

The firm is inviting the public to tour its Netcenter construction zone with the launch of the Netcenter 2.0 beta.