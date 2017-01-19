Go behind the scenes at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Ever wanted to wander around Harry Potter's beloved school of Hogwarts or Ollivander's wand shop?

This video, posted on Monday, reveals some of the interesting trivia behind the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. Alan Gilmore, art director from the Harry Potter movies, gives a tour of the attraction and points out stuff like real movie props and costumes worn in the films.

Gilmore talks about some of the coolest parts of the attraction, including the Weasleys' flying Ford Anglia car, Ollivander's wand shop, Hogwart's Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom and unusual corridors of Hogwarts.

The Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom houses actual props from the Harry Potter films, including the ornate blackboard, a vintage school desk and school books.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter also has many of the movies' costumes on display at Gladrags Wizardwear, including Yule ball dresses worn by Hermione Granger and Cho Chang.

Gillmore also shows off his own wizarding skills when he demonstrates the Unlocking Charm, also known as the Thief's Friend, by pointing his wand at the Ollivander's shop window and saying "Alohomora." Most impressive indeed.

