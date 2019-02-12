Gmail's new right-click menu lets you reply to, forward and search for emails

S3studio / Getty Images

Gmail is rolling out new right-click menu options that'll let you reply to, forward and search for emails directly from your inbox, the company said Monday.

Users will be able to search for all emails from a sender as well as all emails with the same subject. They'll also be able to open multiple emails in new windows at the same time, add a label, move an email, mute conversations and activate the snooze feature.

Google

Prior to this rollout, Gmail's right-click menu allowed users to archive an email, mark it as read or unread, and delete messages. These features will still be available on the updated menu.

The new options are gradually rolling out to G Suite users, starting with rapid release domains (in which users get new features as soon as they're released to the public) on Monday. Scheduled release domains (in which users get features at least a week after they're released publicly) will get the feature beginning Feb. 22.