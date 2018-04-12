Google

Google has reportedly been tinkering with its Gmail design.

The company sent emails to customers who pay for its G Suite services on Wednesday, letting them know a redesign of Gmail for the web is imminent, according to TechCrunch.

Along with a new look, other likely changes will be access to Google Calendar directly from Gmail. The refresh might also include the ability to "snooze" emails so they reappear in the inbox again later. Another addition will reportedly be offline email storage.

This will be the first major update in several years to Gmail, which is one of the most popular email services in the world. According to the email sent to G Suite customers, the redesign will first be available in an early adopter program and then roll out to regular Gmail customers.

"We're working on some major updates to Gmail (they're still in draft phase)," a Google representative said in an email. "We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet -- archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send."

