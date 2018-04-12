Google

Google has reportedly been tinkering with its Gmail design.

The company sent emails to its paying G Suite customers on Wednesday to let them know a redesign to Gmail for the web is imminent, according to TechCrunch, which first reported the news.

Along with a new look, other likely changes will be access to Google Calendar directly from Gmail and the ability to "snooze" emails, so they reappear in the inbox again later. Another addition will reportedly be offline email storage.

This will be the first major update in several years to Gmail, which is one of the most popular email services in the world. According to the email sent to G Suite customers, the redesign will first be available in an early adopter program and then roll out to regular Gmail customers.

Google didn't respond to a request for comment.

