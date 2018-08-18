Gmail Confidential Mode lets you send top-secret emails on your phone

S3studio / Getty Images

Worried about sending emails with sensitive information on your phone? Gmail has rolled out its Confidential Mode to the Gmail iOS and Android apps.

Confidential mode is now available on mobile devices and can help you protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. Learn more about this feature → https://t.co/lmQNElH6C1 pic.twitter.com/Nxtx2yU0pG — Gmail (@gmail) August 16, 2018

Confidential Mode gives you tight control over the emails you send. You can set emails to expire after a set amount of time, similar to a Snapchat message, or take away someone's access to a confidential email at any time. The recipient won't be able to forward, copy, print or download a confidential message, but Google points out they can still take screenshots.

When sending a confidential email you also have the option of requiring a SMS passcode to open the message. If you choose this the recipient will get a text with a passcode, and have to enter it to open the message.

Confidential Mode is part of the new Gmail that Google released this year. You can check out Google's support page for instructions on how to send and open confidential emails. Google gives a preview of Confidential Mode in the GIF below.