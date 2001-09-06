Global Sports to build team's Net store

Global Sports, which operates e-commerce sites for merchants and pro sports teams, said Wednesday that it would build and operate an online store for the San Diego Chargers. The store will sell licensed gear and products bearing the logo of the NFL team. Global Sports oversees Web site operations, customer service and distribution responsibilities for companies. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Global Sports recently branched out into building e-commerce stores for companies that are not geared toward selling sporting goods. Last month the publicly traded company signed an agreement with Kmart to manage some of its online operations.