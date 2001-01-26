Glitch, attack hit Microsoft Web sites

Attackers block access to Microsoft's sites Thursday, following a technical glitch that knocked the company offline for nearly 24 hours on Wednesday.
Hackers seize opportunity to attack Microsoft
Rob Lemos, senior reporter, CNET News.com
Is Microsoft covering up a hack?
Richard Smith, CTO, The Privacy Foundation
Network attackers overwhelm the company's connection to the Internet, causing traffic to its major Web sites to slow to a crawl.
January 25, 2001, 4:15 p.m. PT
Shutdown trips up techs to gamers
Outages and a hack attack morph into outrage and raised hackles for Microsoft users.
January 25, 2001, 4:40 p.m. PT
Microsoft blames technicians
update The software giant says technicians are responsible for blocking traffic to most of its major Web sites.
January 24, 2001, 7:05 p.m PT
Microsoft customers sound off on outage
Managers of technology departments around the world unite in anger against the software giant, their enemy of the moment.
January 24, 2001, 6:10 p.m. PT
Hotmail users inured to frequent outages
Users of Microsoft's free e-mail service have grown accustomed to frequent glitches.
January 24, 2001 5:30 p.m PT
Outage brings a Net giant to its knees
The embarrassing outage that prohibited access to Microsoft's major Web properties comes at a high point in the company's checkered history on the Net.
January 24, 2001, 4:35 p.m. PT
Experts criticize Microsoft network design
As the software giant repairs the problems affecting its Web sites, experts begin criticizing one aspect of the company's network design that may have allowed the problems to occur.
January 24, 2001, 4:05 p.m. PT
