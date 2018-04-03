Mos Eisley Cantina might have the strongest drinks in the galaxy, but apparently Denny's is where the usual hive of scum and villainy go to get their scrambled eggs and bacon.

In a new marketing cross-over campaign between Denny's and Disney, Star Wars fans can fill up on geeky-themed meals and collect special Solo: A Star Wars Story trading cards for a good cause.

Net proceeds from the sale of all Star Wars trading card packs will benefit the No Kid Hungry charity, an organization on a mission to end childhood hunger.

In a commercial entitled Hand of Sabacc, released April 2 by Denny's restaurants, we see Chewbacca grabbing a glass of blue milk while other alien species are seated at tables enjoying their meals.

But the calm is interrupted when kid versions of Han and Lando are seen playing a card game and an argument breaks out over who may or may not be winning.

One Wookiee roar later and we're transported to the real world where the same kids are debating which collectible cards they're willing to trade.

Each exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story trading card pack includes two of 12 different character cards including young Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian and more, in addition to a Denny's coupon for future use.

A portion of all sales from the $3 trading card packs -- with a minimum guaranteed donation of $1 million -- will be donated to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals to children in need.

The themed meals on the new Star Wars menu include dishes like Lightspeed Slam, Two Moons Skillet, Blaster Fire Burger and Co-Reactor Pancakes. Fans can also purchase collectible cups featuring characters from the film and topped with a Millennium Falcon lid.

Even though this is merely a commercial to promote the new menu and collectible cards, big names were enlisted to help with the commercial including Skywalker Sound, production designer Neil Lamont and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Neal Scanlan -- both of whom worked on Star Wars films Rogue One and The Force Awakens -- to create an authentic Star Wars environment for the spot.

Solo is scheduled to open on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.