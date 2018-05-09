Glassdoor to be acquired for $1.2B by Japanese HR company

Glassdoor

Employer reviews site Glassdoor said Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by Recruit Holdings, a Japan-based human resources services company, in a deal worth $1.2 billion.

Glassdoor lets current and former employees review companies and their management. In the decade since its launch, the portal has grown increasingly influential in the decision-making process for potential new hires.

The site has 59 million monthly users, viewing more than 40 million reviews on 770,000 companies around the world.

"Joining with Recruit allows Glassdoor to accelerate its innovation and growth to help job seekers find a job and company they love while also helping employers hire quality candidates," Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Founded in 1960, Recruit Holdings offers a wide range of HR services, including recruitment advertisement, employment placement, housing and real estate, among others. The Tokyo-based company has 45,000 employees and operates in 60 countries.

Recruit Holdings said it plans to operate the Mill Valley, California-based company as a separate entity, with Hohman remaining in charge

The all-cash deal is subject to regulatory approval, expected this summer.

