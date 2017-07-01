Gillian Anderson calls out lack of female 'X-Files' writers

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

While fans of "The X-Files" are elated the series will return with 10 new episodes sometime in the 2017-18 TV season, not everyone is happy about the composition of the writers room.

When news hit this week that "The X-Files" season 11 writers room is all male -- Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, James Wong, Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen and Brad Follmer -- female fans and TV journalists alike expressed their disappointment online.

Actor Gillian Anderson -- who will reprise her role as FBI agent Dana Scully -- also expressed her annoyance that the people who will be writing her dialogue in the next season are all male.

But she didn't stop there. Anderson also called out the fact that the show hasn't been hiring female directors.

In her tweet posted on Thursday, Anderson not only shared a link to a Washington Post article criticizing the news about the all-male "X-Files" writing staff, but also commented, "And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women."

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

Anderson's tweet is even more poignant considering she was one of the two women who directed an "X-Files" episode. She directed and wrote the episode "All things" from season 7. The other woman was Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad") who directed the season 9 episode "John Doe."

While the writers room for the next season seems to be set, the list of directors has yet to be revealed. Fox Network didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did representatives for Chis Carter, "X-Files" creator and executive producer.

