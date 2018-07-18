Enlarge Image Joe Pepler/Now TV

The movie Jurassic Park gets a Jurassic-sized tribute with a 25 ft statue of actor Jeff Goldblum's torso placed in front of Tower Bridge in London, England on July 18.

UK streaming service Now TV celebrated the 25th anniversary of the movie Jurassic Park by paying homage to the film's most-memed moments -- Goldblum's mathematician character of Dr. Ian Malcolm with his shirt unbuttoned, looking sultry even after a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.

The giant statue of Goldblum stands at over 9.8 feet (3 meters) high and nearly 23 feet (7 meters) long, and weighs in at 331 lbs (150kg). The impressive statue also took over six weeks and 250 painstaking hours to make.

Goldblum's torso meme has been shared by millions around the world, and even made into a Funko collectible toy.

"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right?" Goldblum explained his character's reasons for being topless in the movie in an interview with Yahoo in March. "So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

Even the viral memes of his shirtless character don't seem to phase Goldblum in the slightest.

When asked about his thoughts on the many semi-naked memes made from the scene he said: "I admire them myself. It's great, the human body is beautiful in all ways."

Jurassic Park fans are encouraged to visit the lawns of Potters Field to see the extra large homage to Dr. Ian Malcolm in person.

Goldblum recently reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in theaters now.