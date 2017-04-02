2:15 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

"Ghost in the Shell", in theatres now, is one of the most visually stunning films of the year. Scarlett Johansson stars as a cybernetic cop whose human brain and robotic body blurs the line between humanity and technology, and the film similarly blurs the line between live action moviemaking and cutting edge computer effects.

Director Rupert Sanders oversaw the effects with VFX Supervisors Guillaume Rocheron and effects pioneer John Dykstra. They drew on the original manga and 1995 anime "Ghost in the Shell", as well as building their own contemporary vision of the story's futuristic setting. Critics haven't warmed to the film's story, but agree that the dazzling visuals are a real highlight. Click through the gallery to see behind the scenes of the effects extravaganza.

Sequences like the water-filled courtyard fight or climactic Spider Tank familiar to fans of the anime are recreated with complex layers of digital character animation, computer-generated environments and simulations of explosions, gunfire damage and destruction added to greenscreened live action footage.

Recreating the stunning courtyard fight sequence in all its water-y glory meant building a completely computer-generated environment and water effects blended with real stunt footage. The scene was further complicated by adding the invisibility effect of the "thermoptic camouflage" suit worn by Johansson's character.

Enlarge Image Paramount Pictures

Effects house MPC, which won this year's visual effects Oscar for its work on "The Jungle Book", provided more than 1,000 shots for "Ghost in the Shell". Staff in Montreal, London and Bangalore developed new shooting techniques and software tools along the way.

Among the shots created by MPC are elements of the spine-tingling shelling sequence that shows the creation of the cyborg Major. Drawing on the animated film's iconic title sequence, MPC created a digital version of the Major's skeleton and musculature as well as the different types of fluid in which the body floats.

1:17 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

MPC was also involved in conjuring the movie's futuristic city. The visual effects team created a library of futuristic buildings and highways teeming with simulated crowds and vehicles. Amongst the towering skyscrapers are giant advertising holograms, dubbed 'Solograms'. MPC made some 372 Solograms and other holograms to fill the city.

To create these holograms -- or photoreal volumetric displays, to give them their proper name -- the filmmakers filmed actors with a custom-made rig of some 80 high definition cameras, each running at 24 frames per second. MPC then developed new software and tools to reconstruct, process and manipulate the huge amount of 3D data generated.

A special camera rig was also used for a scene in which the Major's virtual self explores a rival robot's memory. 150 DSLRs captured the actors frozen mid-movement so they could be recreated digitally.

"Ghost in the Shell" in in theatres now.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.