CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Getting bored with your Apple Watch face? (The 3:59, Ep. 406)

Why Apple needs a Watch face store, Zuck heads to the EU and Intel reveals a new flaw.

359406b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Are you getting bored with your Apple Watch face? (The 3:59, Ep. 406)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: EU to grill Zuckerberg over data mining, election meddling