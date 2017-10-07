Get to know the CNET family: Q&A with Mitchell Chang

Take a look behind the scenes at CNET to get to know some of our staff members better and learn what they do to make our site a success.

Hello, everyone! Coming straight at you with another installment of Get to know the CNET family. I'm here today with the jack-of-all-trades senior video producer, Mitchell Chang. If you enjoy watching CNET videos, you'll want to shake Mitchell's hand. At the office Mitchell is everywhere, slicing and dicing videos, filming and directing. When Mitchell isn't grinding away at work, he like movies, food, drinking, football, mustaches (even though he lacks one), drinking, and he loves to spend time with his family. Wanna know more about Mitchell? Read on...

Q: What's your job title and what do you do?

A: I am a senior producer at CNET. But the work that we do here is really an amalgam of many jobs including shooting, writing, editing, producing and directing. A lot of us here wear many hats which is great because a lot of us can help each other out to make the content that you see awesome.

Q: What's a fun fact about you related to work?

A: I've been at CNET for a long time and I have had a front row seat to some of the most innovative technologies in the last decade and a half (which reveals how long I have been here). From the Motorola Razr to the Mac Cube to the iPhone X. Some of these innovations never made it past the first year and some of these innovations have changed the way we see the world.

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?

A: Like my co-worker who was profiled earlier, John Kim, coming up with creative ways to make the videos you watch entertaining and informative. Also keeping up with video innovations that seem to be relentlessly coming at us faster than we can keep up. At the same time though the challenges make it worthwhile.

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: I think first and foremost I work with some of the most amazing people. I'm a cog in a wheel that keeps turning and not afraid to admit that. Also getting the chance and trust to take chances on things, which sometimes fail but sometimes succeed, is probably the most rewarding thing.

Q: What was the first tech gadget you owned?

A: It was Magnavox Odyssey 2 which came out around the same time as the Atari 2600. I think it's memorable only for the fact that when friends would come over they would be perplexed about it, then they would play and have fun but then admit to me that the Atari was better. Hoping that they make a retro version of it at some point.

Q: Are you a Mac or PC person and why?

A: I never really thought about it but I guess I'm a Mac person. The very first computer I got to play with was an Apple IIe so it's only fitting that I'm now using Macs. PCs were big for me before, during and after college, but when I started here we were using Macs and henceforth Macs is what I used. I have three at home too, including my wife's. I wouldn't say I'm a Mac enthusiast but it seems to me I'm inclined to use them more than PCs.

Q: What's your favorite CNET video?

A: Oh man that's a tough one. Because I work for the video team and I feel like all the content we do is good. But I'm biased. In the beginning, I was involved with a lot of Car Tech (now Roadshow) videos and I guess one of my favorites was where Brian Cooley did a review of the Aston Martin Vantage. As I watch it now I still am amazed at how honest our approach was to it. It also generated a lot of discussion even up to two years ago.

Q: What '80s movies we think deserve a reboot?

A: "The Last Starfighter!" What's more '80s then a day-dreaming trailer park kid whose only escape is a coin-operated arcade game? Then we come to find out it's a recruitment tool for an adventure into space? Heck, even I started playing more games like Xevious (look it up) hoping "The Last Starfighter" was real. Spoiler: It's not.

Nowadays video games are a billion dollar industry with console, PC and mobile platforms so why not just do it again. If you're tired of superhero films and want good old '80s American escapist entertainment, I think this is the best option.

Q: What's your life motto?

A: "Many people erroneously think they have only one chance to succeed, and if they miss that chance, they are doomed to failure. In fact, most people have several opportunities to succeed." 49ers coach Bill Walsh. I can't remember where I heard it but I know it was a passage in a book. It makes me remember that life is not predicated on your one shot to succeed. Sometimes you get others. It's just a matter of if you grab hold of it.

Q: What advice would you give your younger self?

A: See the motto above.

Q: What is your favorite sport & team?

A: The San Francisco 49ers and not because I live here. They were my team when I was growing up in Hawaii and they were really good then. Now not so much but that's OK.

Also my motto above just happened to come from the coach of the team who I consider the greatest coach EVER (don't @ me)! I will admit to being a Warrior and Giants fan due to proximity as well, so there is that.

Q: Who is your favorite Star Wars character and why?

A: When I was little, all the kids I knew wanted to be Luke Skywalker but I wanted to be Han Solo. He was the outsider who flew a cool ship, a smart-ass, a scoundrel, and always seemed to be in over his head but makes it out almost unscathed. Well until the last Star Wars film (spoilers).

Q: What's on your bucket list?

A: To eventually write a bucket list.

Well folks there you have it, Mitchell Chang. I hope you enjoyed his Q&A. If you like movies, a big Niners fan or need some tips on video producing, go ahead and hit up Mitchell in the comments section. I'm sure he wouldn't mind letting you in on some pro video production tips. Thank you for reading and thank you, Mitchell. If you'd like to catch up on all previous installments of Get to Know the CNET family, they're all right here. Until next time, be safe out there folks.