Get ready Samsung Galaxy S7 owners, tasty Android Nougat software is here

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

For Samsung Galaxy S7and S7 Edge, a software update has been long overdue. Instead of languishing in Marshmallow, an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat is officially rolling your way. The company confirmed as much in a blog post,

Keep in mind this version of Android isn't the most recent, that happens to be Android 7.1.1 which is enjoyed by Google Pixel owners. Still, at least it's in the general Nougat ball park. Of course Samsung couldn't resist sprinkling its own smattering of code over the refreshed operating system.

These include a number of proprietary features such as "Performance Mode" to power through tasks faster and something called "Samsung Pass" which leverages the phones' fingerprint scanner to access participating apps and websites.

It's not clear whether the update will also reach Galaxy S7 devices on major US carriers which have a history of dragging their feet in these matters.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.