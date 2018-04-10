CNET también está disponible en español.

Get ready for Coachella -- with the Google Home smart speaker

Say “Hey, Google, talk to Coachella" and your smart speaker will catch you up on the latest festival happenings.

Get ready for Coachella -- with Google Assistant.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off on April 13. In addition to showing off your best boho chic attire, Coachella is also a great place to see performances from Cardi B, St. Vincent and Beyoncé (among many others). To ensure you don't miss your favorites on stage, Google has released a Google Assistant voice command:  "Hey/OK, Google, talk to Coachella."

In a blog post shared Monday, Google explains that this command will tell you everything from Coachella's music lineup and event schedule to audio from backstage interviews and a trivia game quizzing you on your festival savvy. 

The "Hey/OK Google, talk to Coachella" command is available on the Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max speakers, as well as with Google Assistant on your phone. 

