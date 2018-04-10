Get ready for Coachella -- with the Google Home smart speaker

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off on April 13. In addition to showing off your best boho chic attire, Coachella is also a great place to see performances from Cardi B, St. Vincent and Beyoncé (among many others). To ensure you don't miss your favorites on stage, Google has released a Google Assistant voice command: "Hey/OK, Google, talk to Coachella."
In a blog post shared Monday, Google explains that this command will tell you everything from Coachella's music lineup and event schedule to audio from backstage interviews and a trivia game quizzing you on your festival savvy.
The "Hey/OK Google, talk to Coachella" command is available on the Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max speakers, as well as with Google Assistant on your phone.
