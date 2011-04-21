Get Paragon System Backup 10 (Windows) for free

Paragon Software

This is an update of a deal I posted last year.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: if you don't make regular backups, you're asking for trouble.

"I'd like some some trouble, please."

"Why, certainly. Please wait a moment while I destroy your financial records, family photos, music library, work documents, and other irreplaceable data."

"Rats. If only I hadn't asked for that!"

I know backups are a pain, but all you need is some decent software and one of the dirt-cheap external hard drives I post here all the time.

Let's talk about the former. From now until 6 a.m. PT on April 22, you can get Paragon System Backup 10 Special Edition absolutely free. It normally sells for $29.99. And because it includes a three-user license, it's like getting $90 worth of free goodness.



What's the catch? You need to be a Facebook user, and you need to "like" Paragon. That'll enable access to the software (available in both 32- and 64-bit versions--make sure you choose the right one) and a short form; fill it out to receive your product key and serial number via e-mail (you'll need both during installation).

I don't consider that a catch at all, though I'm sure a few users will protest. (For you folks, check out my three Windows backup tools that don't cost a dime.)

Also, the Special Edition doesn't come with tech support (except during the giveaway period) or the WinPE recovery CD option (which most users probably won't miss).

System Backup 10 is compatible with all versions of Windows. It can back up selected files and folders or create an image of your entire hard drive. It includes a wizard to walk you through the setup process and support for FTP backups and restores, scheduled file-level backups, and selective restore (meaning you can choose individual files/folders instead of having to restore the entire image).

My advice: grab it and use it. You can thank me later (right after your primary hard drive develops the "click of death").

Bonus deal: Stop getting lost. Circuit City has a refurbished TomTom XXL 550 5-inch GPS for $74.99, plus $2.99 for shipping. That's after applying coupon code TGD27181 at checkout. The navigator comes with a 90-day warranty. It's by far the lowest price I've seen on a 5-inch GPS.