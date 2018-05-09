Get Android P beta on these 11 phones

Google's Android P beta software has its first phone allies.

It'll be available on:

Note that one of these phones, the OnePlus 6, doesn't event exist yet. The phone will officially launch on May 16, complete with a notch design.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P gets smarter with a slew of AI features

The phonemaker's announcement comes at the first day of Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference. It's here that the company shares its biggest news for Android, Google Home and other Google products and services.

Now Playing: Watch this: Robot or human? Google Assistant will leave you guessing

Google shed more details on its next-generation phone software in March, emphasizing that it'll get support for gesture navigation (like on the iPhone X), handle notifications better, and support a notch design, essentially a cutout in the screen that makes room for the front-facing camera and speaker grille.

Read: OnePlus 6 rumors and facts

Read: How to get Android P beta right now

Android P will give Android gestures like the iPhone X: Google's vision of Android P is now a lot less hazy. But the company still won't tell us what the "P" stands for.

Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet: Experimental technology called Duplex, rolling out soon in a limited release, makes you think you're talking to a real person.

This article first published at 11:26 a.m. and was updated at 11:35 a.m. PT with more phones.