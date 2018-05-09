CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Get Android P beta on these 11 phones

Including one that doesn't exist yet.

@evleaks

Google's Android P beta software has its first phone allies. 

It'll be available on:

  • Google Pixel
  • Google Pixel XL
  • Google Pixel 2
  • Google Pixel 2 XL
  • OnePlus 6
  • Essential PH‑1
  • Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • Nokia 7 Plus
  • Oppo R15 Pro
  • Vivo X21

Note that one of these phones, the OnePlus 6, doesn't event exist yet. The phone will officially launch on May 16, complete with a notch design.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P has features to curb smartphone addiction
3:07

The phonemaker's announcement comes at the first day of Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference. It's here that the company shares its biggest news for Android, Google Home and other Google products and services.

Now Playing: Watch this: Robot or human? Google Assistant will leave you guessing
4:25

Google shed more details on its next-generation phone software in March, emphasizing that it'll get support for gesture navigation (like on the iPhone X), handle notifications better, and support a notch design, essentially a cutout in the screen that makes room for the front-facing camera and speaker grille.

ReadOnePlus 6 rumors and facts

Android P will give Android gestures like the iPhone X: Google's vision of Android P is now a lot less hazy. But the company still won't tell us what the "P" stands for.

Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet: Experimental technology called Duplex, rolling out soon in a limited release, makes you think you're talking to a real person.

This article first published at 11:26 a.m. and was updated at 11:35 a.m. PT with more phones.

Google I/O 2018
Next Article: Here's what to expect at Google I/O 2018