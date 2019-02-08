Apple

The latest iPad Pro is pretty sweet, but, ouch, the price. If you hurry, however, you might be able to score one of the best deals to date.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the iPad Pro 11-inch 2018 (256GB) for $799 shipped, with no sales tax in many states. It normally sells for $949. (Incidentally, $799 is what you'd normally pay for the 64GB model.)

It's rare for a brand new iPad model to see such a big discount, so there's a good chance B&H will run out of inventory quickly. If you're on the fence, read CNET's iPad Pro review.

For what it's worth, you can also score the iPad Pro 11-inch 2018 (64GB) for $769.99 at Abt -- a savings of only $30, but still a savings.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's iPad Pro gets a giant makeover

