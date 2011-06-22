Get a NeatDesk document scanner for $269.99

Still think the paperless office is a pipe dream? Half the battle is scanning all your documents, which is a pretty big hassle with typical flatbed (and even sheet-fed) scanners.
That's what makes the NeatDesk such a cool tool: it quickly batch-scans documents, receipts, and business cards, then organizes them into digital filing cabinets. There's no other product quite like it.
Alas, such efficiency doesn't come cheap. The NeatDesk retails for $399.95, and it's rare to find it selling for much less. Today only, however, Woot has a refurbished NeatDesk desktop scanner for $269.99, plus $5 for shipping.
That's still pretty pricey for a scanner, but as I said, the NeatDesk is unparalleled when it comes to digitizing documents.
Just plug it into a USB port, fire up the software, and start feeding your paper. A few clicks is all it takes to route scanned documents into folders (or tag them for tax time, a handy perk).
CNET hasn't reviewed the scanner, so check out PC Magazine's writeup from last year. I should note that the bundled NeatWorks software is available for both Windows and Mac.
I've used the NeatDesk myself, and it's an impressive product--fast, quiet, and pretty good at OCR (which saves a lot of time when scanning receipts). If you're reaching for the brass ring that is the paperless office, this will definitely give you a boost.
