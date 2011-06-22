Get a NeatDesk document scanner for $269.99

Woot

Still think the paperless office is a pipe dream? Half the battle is scanning all your documents, which is a pretty big hassle with typical flatbed (and even sheet-fed) scanners.

That's what makes the NeatDesk such a cool tool: it quickly batch-scans documents, receipts, and business cards, then organizes them into digital filing cabinets. There's no other product quite like it.



Alas, such efficiency doesn't come cheap. The NeatDesk retails for $399.95, and it's rare to find it selling for much less. Today only, however, Woot has a refurbished NeatDesk desktop scanner for $269.99, plus $5 for shipping.

That's still pretty pricey for a scanner, but as I said, the NeatDesk is unparalleled when it comes to digitizing documents.

Just plug it into a USB port, fire up the software, and start feeding your paper. A few clicks is all it takes to route scanned documents into folders (or tag them for tax time, a handy perk).



CNET hasn't reviewed the scanner, so check out PC Magazine's writeup from last year. I should note that the bundled NeatWorks software is available for both Windows and Mac.

I've used the NeatDesk myself, and it's an impressive product--fast, quiet, and pretty good at OCR (which saves a lot of time when scanning receipts). If you're reaching for the brass ring that is the paperless office, this will definitely give you a boost.

Bonus deal: Game time! The Games for Windows Marketplace currently has Grand Theft Auto IV (PC) for just $4.99. I can't say I'm a fan of the gratuitous violence, but I must admit it's one of the most purely fun open-world games ever.