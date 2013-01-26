Get a MacBook Air for $799.99

Best Buy

I've never been more tempted to buy a Mac than I am at this very moment. As you know from my recent rant, I'm none too pleased with Windows at the moment, and I've long considered the MacBook Air one of the most drool-worthy laptops on the planet.

Ah, but the "Apple tax" was always a little too steep for me. I just couldn't justify spending $1,000 for a laptop, even one so supersexy. Today, however, I might just pull the trigger.

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Apple MacBook Air model MD223LL/A for $799.99 shipped (plus sales tax where applicable). It's new, not refurbished, and $200 less than what Apple charges. That kind of price break just doesn't come around very often.

This is the 11.6-inch MacBook Air, stocked with a 1.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and all the other standard Air amenities. (Also available: the 13.3-inch Air for $999.99!)

Especially impressive, it weighs just 2.4 pounds and measures a scant 0.7 inch thick. Every time I'm around one, I can't help muttering, "The precioussss."

Now, practically speaking, I can still buy an equally powerful Windows laptop for half the price. (Here's an Asus with a touch screen for $399 when you use this printable coupon.) It won't be as thin or light or lustworthy, but it'll get the job done.

On the flipside, maybe it's finally time to see if all the "it just works" hype is justified. Quick! Somebody distract Mrs. Cheapskate while I go for the credit card!

Anyway, I suspect this may sell out, as it really is an unusually good deal. If you're in the market for a "preciousss," grab this while you can.

Bonus deal: The game deals just keep on coming! For a limited time, Amazon has the Crazy Action Pack (PC) and 2K Shooter Pack (PC) for $9.99 each. The first bundle comes with Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Darkness II, and Duke Nukem Forever. The second includes BioShock, BioShock II, and Duke Nukem Forever. (Looks like 2K Games will do anything to unload ol' Duke.) Also available: Max Payne 3 (PC) for $14.99. Good heavens, what do I play first?!

