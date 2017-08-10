Get a look at Apple Park from the construction workers there

Snapchat users have been posting pictures and videos from inside the new campus.

Culture
applepark

A collage of several Snaps from inside the new Apple campus.

 Snapchat

As Apple starts opening up its new Cupertino campus to its employees, its provided reporters and photographers with a few looks inside the gleaming, new circular structure.

But if you're interested in some of the on-the-ground, behind-the-scenes views of the campus construction, you're in luck. Construction workers have been posting pictures and videos inside the building and around its park on Snapchat. These images come after several drone videos of the campus' development have come out over the past few years.

9to5Mac reported on the Snapchat images Wednesday morning. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

You can easily find these pictures by either searching for the "Apple Park" story in Snapchat, or going to the Apple Park location in the Snap Map feature.

Apple

All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.

All Apple Stories

More stories

Next Article: Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF