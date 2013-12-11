Get a full year of Web hosting for $10

InMotion Hosting

Web sites come in all shapes and sizes, serving every purpose under the sun, but they all have one thing in common: They're hosted on a server somewhere.

Obviously anyone looking for a Web host has a zillion options -- some cheap, some pricey, some in between. How do you choose one? I look for a pricey provider that's offering an unbeatable deal.

Like this one: For a limited time, InMotion Hosting will give you one full year of Web hosting for just $10. Regular price: $119.88.

I'm no expert when it comes to Web stuff, but I do know that InMotion offers some pretty attractive features, including a free domain or domain transfer, free data backups, 24-7 live toll-free phone support (based in the US), a choice of hosting locations so you get the best possible speed for your site, and compatibility with all the major content-management systems (Joomla, WordPress, etc.).

Your 10 bucks buys you a year of InMotion's Power package, which includes unlimited storage and data transfer, 100 subdomains, 2,000 FTP accounts, a site builder, and well over 300 site apps you can install with a single click, all for no extra charge. The package also comes with $300 in free advertising credits from the likes of Google and Twitter.

The only thing you don't get is e-commerce software for selling your wares, if you have any. For that you'll need the Pro package, which is also on sale: just $20 for the first year.

Now, after that year goes by, you'll have to decide if you want to continue on at the regular rates or make a move. I'd say if everything is humming along smoothly, stay put -- InMotion's $10/month charge for the Power plan is very competitive, and it looks to me like the outfit offers considerable of bang for the buck. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you've been eyeballing a fitness tracker but balking at the prices, check this out: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Fitbit Flex for $79.99 shipped (plus tax). That's the lowest price I've seen; it lists for $99.95. Back in May, when the wristband debuted, CNET called it "the best fitness tracker you can buy." As Christmas gifts go, this one's a no-brainer.

Deals found on The Cheapskate are subject to availability, expiration, and other terms determined by sellers.

Want to know more about The Cheapskate blog and how it works? Read our FAQ.