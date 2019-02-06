Getty Images/iStockphoto

Funny how the planets align sometimes. Because tax-return season is officially underway, I've been getting ready to write about Visor, a service that charges a flat rate to hook you up with a CPA who'll prepare and file your return and answer your questions.

That rate is a pretty attractive $99, though it jumps to $198 if you add a "tax-situation" like self-employment or stock sales. But, lo and behold, suddenly there's a deal.

For a limited time, ZDNet Academy has Visor tax-prep (with one free add-on) for $89 -- a savings of either $10 or $109, depending on your situation.

Visor works like this: You answer a few questions about your income, get paired with a live, human CPA, then upload your documents. The CPA then prepares your return, shares it with you for review and, ultimately, files it. This includes both your federal and state returns, according to the deal page.

As noted above, add-ons normally cost $99 extra, but this deal lets you add either self-employed or stock/cryptocurrency-sale for free.

My question: Where has this been all my life? I've been self-employed forever, and after I gave up on tax-prep software (which always confused the heck out of me), I started working with a CPA. An awesome CPA, to be sure, but let's just say I paid way more than $99. (Or, in this case, $89.)

I haven't used Visor myself (though I may well end up doing so), so I can't say for sure if it's as easy as it claims to be. I will note that once you redeem your ZDNet Academy-purchased license for the service, there are no refunds. (Unredeemed licenses can be returned within 15 days, but only for store credit. These are fairly common policies for services, but just wanted to make sure you're aware.)

Your thoughts? I love the idea of flat-rate tax prep, especially if allows me to work with a living, breathing CPA instead of potentially frustrating software.

Bonus deal: Can your bedside clock charge six different things? This one can -- which is why you'll increasingly find it in finer hotels. It's overkill in the best possible way.

Kube

And here's a deal for you: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Kube Essentials Power Hub Alarm Clock is $74.99 with promo code SAVE25CNET. Regular price: $99.99.

Picture a fairly standard digital alarm clock, but with a Qi charging pad jutting out from the front, a built-in Micro-USB cable, a built-in Lightning cable, two USB ports up top and a standard three-prong AC outlet. That's the Kube Essentials in a nutshell.

I think there might be an even better use for this, and that's as a desktop charging station for all your stuff. You'll cut down on cord-clutter, and maybe even free up a couple AC outlets as well. Yes, $75 is still rather pricey for something like this, but at least it's better than $100.

Bonus deal No. 2: AirPods are pretty decent for running, insofar as they seem to stay put in your ears, but some folks find them uncomfortable -- and most folks find them overpriced.

Jarv

An alternative: The Jarv Wave Sport Pro True Wireless earphones for $19.97, shipped free with Prime, when you apply promo code CSKTETWSBUDS. Regular price: $39.95.

Unlike most of the wire-free earbuds I see these days, these have ear-hooks, meaning they'll stay put during even the most rigorous exercise. (Unless you're, I don't know, doing trapeze work?)

I've tested these, and I'll be the first to admit that the sound quality isn't great. Does it need to be when your playlist is just background music for your workout or you're out walking the dog and listening to a podcast? That's for you to decide. For $20, these might be a good, er, fit.

