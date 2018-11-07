George R.R. Martin tells voters how to 'get rid of a bad king'

Election day is upon us, and Americans should be thankful they don't live in the Game of Thrones world, series creator George R.R. Martin said in a video encouraging citizens to head to the ballot box.

"You know, I created the world of Westeros, but I'm glad I live in the United States of America," Martin says in the video, which was posted on Sunday. "Because in Westeros, to get rid of a bad king, you need dragons, but here, in the United States, we have something more powerful: the ballot. Get out and vote."

Martin also replaced the header on his Twitter page with a Thrones-style illustration reading, "Fear cuts deeper than swords. Vote Tuesday the 6th."

On Election Day itself, HBO released a video showing Martin and stars from the channel, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Henry Winkler, Ed Harris and Thomas Middleditch, encouraging viewers to vote.

Martin's HBO hit show and the political world have crossed swords several times recently. Cast members and HBO have spoken out against President Donald Trump using Thrones imagery in a tweet about international sanctions. Last month, Martin told The New York Times that the president reminds him of one of his characters, cruel King Joffrey Baratheon, who was murdered at his own wedding.

First published Nov. 5, 11 a.m. PT.

Update, Nov. 6 at 10:35 a.m. PT: Adds description of new HBO video.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.