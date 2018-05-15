George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers gets a freaky SyFy teaser

While he may be most famous for the swords and sorcery of Game of Thrones, author George R.R. Martin is no stranger to science fiction. SyFy posted a teaser for the upcoming show Nightflyers, a space thriller based on Martin's 1980 novella.
The teaser doesn't give us a lot to go on, but it succeeds in setting a thoroughly creepy mood of uncertainty and danger on board a spaceship named Nightflyer. The only thing approaching dialog is a horrified scream at the end. It also drops a tagline: "You can't escape what's inside." As a teaser, it's pretty effective.
"While it departs considerably from my novella in certain details, the essence of the story remains the same -- and I thought the teleplay was quite strong on its own terms, and a good launching point for a series," Martin wrote in a blog post late last year.
We got a slightly more informative (and bloodier) first-look peek at the series in March, where Martin described it as "Psycho in space." The novella was previously adapted into a low-budget movie in 1987.
Nightflyers is part of Martin's wider "Thousand Worlds" fictional future universe of short stories, which means there's a lot more of the author's sci-fi to mine if Nightflyers is a hit. The show is coming this fall.
