George R.R. Martin has yet another book series coming to TV

Bodo Marks/EPA/Corbis

George R.R. Martin is a popular fellow in TV land right now.

Yet another of the Game of Thrones author's works is up for TV adaptation. This time it's his superhero series Wild Cards, and it's up for not one but two shows that will stream on Hulu, Variety reported Tuesday.

Wild Cards was first launched in 1986 by Martin, and it features other writers contributing to its vast universe. It's set in an alternative 1946 New York hit by an alien virus that kills most of those it touches. A lucky 1 percent, meanwhile, develop superhuman abilities.

The series is still going, and has over 40 authors, with blogs, ebooks, short stories, role-playing games, anthologies, comics and audiobooks spawning from the universe.

Martin not only writes for the series, but edits it alongside Melinda Snodgrass. The two were in talks to adapt Wild Cards into a film in 2011 with Syfy and Universal, but only now has there been any further movement on a screen adaptation.

You may have heard of Martin's other big show, Game of Thrones, which finally announced an April, 2019 release for its final season. It's spawned a prequel series starring Naomi Watts, and Martin's also got sci-fi horror series Nightflyers on the go, set for Netflix in December.