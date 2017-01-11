George Lucas' $1 billion art museum to open in Los Angeles

Enlarge Image Photo by Lucas Museum

After a lengthy, frustrating search for the perfect place to open an art museum in the United States, filmmaker George Lucas has signed a deal with the city of Los Angeles.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature pieces from Lucas' personal art collection, which includes traditional artists such as Norman Rockwell and more modern artists like comic book legend R. Crumb. The museum will also feature movie matte paintings, props and memorabilia from Star Wars and other films.

Previously, San Francisco and Chicago were both in the running, but Lucas decided Los Angeles -- the epicenter of the entertainment industry -- should be its final home.

The museum, which will open on May 4, 2020, according to the museum's site, will be dedicated to the art of visual storytelling. It will trace the evolution of the visual image from illustration to film, with the stated aim of inspiring future generations of artists, writers and filmmakers.

The new building, designed by Chinese architect Ma Yansong, will include theaters, a 4,200-square-foot drop-in library, classrooms and many restaurants.