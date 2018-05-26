@associatesmind

The European Union's General Protection Privacy Regulation, which raises the standards and stakes of personal data privacy, centers on a pretty serious topic. But that hasn't stopped the internet from finding a way to poke fun at the mouthful that's been flooding your inbox with alerts.

The GDPR applies to companies that collect, store, process or manage the data of European citizens, which means that companies with a digital presence in the EU have to comply with the law or face huge penalties.

But the law's global impact also means more people are chiming in to complain about -- or poke fun at -- all the privacy policies updates they've been bombarded with.

For starters, there's this classic play on the Star Wars opening credits from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

One Twitter user imagined what social media sites will look like now that the change is in place.

i like:



⚪ women



⚪ men



🔘 Because we value your trust and privacy, we've updated our privacy policy in accordance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect on 25 May 2018, to provide clear information on how we collect, store and d — may＠どやー (@tulpadere) May 25, 2018

And we've all seen those obvious scam messages from someone claiming to be royalty. One Twitter user quipped that they, too, were adhering to the new privacy law.

DEAR FRIEND

I KNOW THAT THIS MESSAGE WILL COME TO YOU AS SURPRISE.

I AM HEIR TO THE THRONE IN NIGERIA, THE CROWN PRINCE APARA KACHINPOPGORN. I AM CONTACTING YOU TO EXPLAIN THAT I HAVE UPDATED MY PRIVACY POLICY AND TERMS OF SERVICE TO COMPLY WITH THE NEW GDPR REQUIREMENTS. PLEAS — Ciro Altabás (@ciroaltabas) May 25, 2018

But perhaps not everyone is on board with GDPR. A parody NSA public relations account tweeted that it isn't quite ready to join in.

To comply with GDPR requirements, we have updated our privacy policy



Lol, jk — NSA Public Relations (@NSA_PR) May 25, 2018

One Twitter user poked fun at how extensive the updates on GDPR are.

*Opens Fortune Cookie*

'We've updated our Privacy Policy' — Cake Brownie (@1oftheKates) May 25, 2018

There've been other tweets along the same thread, which mention opening things like fridges, yogurt and bottles, only to find more notices about privacy policies.

As bigger tech companies continue to notify users that they're complying with the law, going through your inbox this week could be pretty time consuming. One Twitter user joked he might not have time for anything else.

Sorry I couldn't hang out this week, I was reading the updated privacy policy from every website I've ever visited — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 25, 2018

But does the benefit outweigh the cost? One user isn't so sure.

Just spent an hour trawling through my GDPR emails. I think I liked it better when they just harvested my data. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) May 24, 2018

Some people almost feel like they're being (metaphorically) attacked.

Me vs all these privacy policy emails pic.twitter.com/JRXm2D8yLU — Plantain Papi (@J2ocean_) May 24, 2018

After all, it can be pretty hard to ignore all the incoming emails on GDPR.

Me trying to dodge all the incoming GDPR emails... pic.twitter.com/pVzyRz3Jkf — Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) May 25, 2018

Still, the privacy law could even protect you when you're offline, one Twitter user quips.

[robber breaks into my apartment]

me: we have updated our privacy policy

robber: ah shit lol ok good night — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) May 25, 2018

Alas, there may be no escape.

> Unsubscribe from service

> Delete email account

> Sell everything, live in Himalayas

> Make fire in mountain cave

> Homing pigeon appears

> Has message tied to leg

> "We've updated our Privacy Policy" — Daryl Ginn (@darylginn) May 23, 2018

