​Garmin's doing well in wearables

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wearables and smartwatches aren't all disappointments. While Fitbit's expected to announce a holiday sales letdown over the last quarter, Garmin's fourth quarter earnings financial results saw an overall 10% revenue increase, and the success was due to the company's fitness and outdoors products.

Garmin's outdoor, fitness, marine and aviation units, in particular, saw the greatest growth. Meanwhile, Garmin's auto unit has seen a decline. GPS-equipped smartwatches and fitness trackers have been on the rise, and competitors like Apple, Samsung and LG have been including GPS on fitness smartwatches.

Garmin's wearables extend across fitness bands and dedicated GPS-equipped running smartwatches, and have been favorites on CNET Reviews for a while now. Garmin's products also span a wider range than Fitbit, and that might be an indicator that diversified fitness products aren't a bad idea.