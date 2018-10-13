Adding to its large portfolio of smartwatches and fitness bands targeted at specific sports such as running, triathlon, diving and golf, Garmin's Instinct gets rugged for outdoor activity.
It incorporates hiking-friendly features like a three-axis compass, barometer/altimeter and support for multiple satellite systems -- GLONASS and Galileo in addition to GPS -- to minimize changes of getting lost when you wander off the beaten path.
It also includes health-and-fitness-oriented features like a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, sports apps and wellness data. Plus, it supports Garmin's Connect phone app.
The Garmin Instinct is available now for $300 (£270, AU$400).
Key specifications
- 23mm face
- Made of fiber-reinforced polymer with a chemically strengthened glass lens
- 23mm monochrome transflective memory-in-pixel display, 128x128-pixel resolution
- Silicone strap, compatible with Garmin's 22mm QuickFit watch bands
- Rated to 10 ATM water resistance, mil-spec 810G
- Dimensions: 1.8x1.8x0.2 inches (45x45x15.3 mm)
- Weight: 1.8 ounces (52 grams)
- Battery life up to 14 days (16 hours GPS)
- 16MB memory
Discuss: Garmin Instinct smartwatch heads for the great outdoors
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.