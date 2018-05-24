Garbage Pail Kids cards from the '80s to return as a mobile game

Enlarge Image Jago Studios

Remember Junky Jeff, Meltin' Milton and Methane Max? These characters from the retro Garbage Pail Kids collectible cards could get a newfound fan base thanks to an upcoming mobile game from Jago Studios.

The game studio announced Tuesday that it will partner with the Topps Company to develop the mobile game based on the trading cards.

The new role-playing game will include characters from the original Garbage Pail Kids line of collectible trading cards and stickers made by Topps in the 1980s, as well as modern cards that were released more recently.

"Garbage Pail Kids are icons of the '80s and a mobile card battler featuring their freaky antics is a natural expansion for the infamous and beloved brand," Stuart Drexler, Jago Studios founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

There's no specific information yet about the game itself or which Garbage Pail Kids characters will make their mobile debut. But here's hoping Jago Studios has some fun with pun names and the kind of hilarious-yet-disgusting illustrations that made the cards so fun to collect in the first place.

The upcoming free-to-play mobile game is currently in private beta, but will eventually be available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.