Gamers and geeks are welcome: Girt by CNET podcast 105

Enlarge Image GX Australia

This week on Girt by CNET, we sit down with Joshua Meadows and Liam Esler, the two-man team behind GX Australia, Australia's most inclusive gaming and geek convention.

GX Australia was born out of a dedication to diversity and inclusion. Driven by crowdfunding and local indie support, the not-for-profit convention is a fantastic representation of the best of the Australian gaming community. We talk about what it takes to make that happen, and what the show means to those fans.

While 2017's show will be the last GX Australia due to funding difficulties, Liam and Joshua also give us a rundown of the amazing things that'll be on offer.

The show takes place on April 29 and April 30 at the Sydney Showground, and you can learn more at the GX Australia website and Kickstarter page for the farewell party.

Girt by CNET podcast 105 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)

RSS (MP3)

Google Play

CNET RSS

Tune in Radio

Sound Cloud

Sticher