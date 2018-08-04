GameFly will shut down its cloud gaming service on Aug. 31

GameFly will shut down its video game streaming service at the end of the month, according to a report, though it won't end its mail-based game rentals.

The company will stop support for the cloud service on Aug. 31, according to Variety. People with accounts won't be billed after that date, Variety reported.

The decision to end the streaming service follows Electronic Arts's acquisition of GameFly's cloud-gaming technology and the the hiring of some GameFly employees in Israel.

GameFly launched the cloud-based gaming service in 2015, and acquired streaming service Playcast to power the service. The company offered bundles of games starting at $7 per month. It also offered a pricier "gamer pack" that came with 16 games for $10 per month.

GameFly's streaming service partnered with Amazon to offer games exclusively through Amazon's Fire TV streaming-media player.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.