Did 'Game of Thrones' Viserys return to Westeros for finale?

(Warning: "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.)

Sunday night's "Game of Thrones" season finale left fans of the HBO fantasy hit with plenty of questions. Will Daenerys end up pregnant from that romantic night on the boat? Is Tyrion jealous of that whole relationship? Will Tormund survive the attack on the wall? What is Euron's endgame here, and can Theon please kill him off slowly and painfully? What kind of workouts does Kit "Jon Snow" Harington do to get such a perfectly shaped butt?

We can't answer most of those, but there's one much-raised question we can answer. Bran Stark did his three-eyed-raven time-travel thing and watched his aunt Lyanna Stark wed Rhaegar Targaryen, making Jon Snow legitimate after all, and neither a Snow nor a Jon. After watching that brief scene, plenty of people thought the actor playing Rhaegar looked familiar.

So am I crazy or did they seriously get the same guy who played Viserys to play Rhaegar?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nEhKBpNcsZ — Brian (@pdx_mavs) August 28, 2017

When Rhaegar looks just like Viserys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/12YhIyojUj — Carson Hamilton (@CarsonVictoria) August 28, 2017

Why is Rhaegar, who actually the most attractive man on Westeros looked exactly like that rat Viserys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vN6aBKvM0I — r (@versacendrugs) August 28, 2017

Why does Rhaegar look exactly like Viserys? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rNoUr6gFC9 — Robert Kirkpatrick (@robert_kirk98) August 28, 2017

Rhaegar from the books - handsome Dragon prince

Rhaegar in the show - Viserys but slightly less creepy#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/lQFpsjGbeK — Lomas Longstrider (@Aiteall) August 28, 2017

Shouldn't Rhaegar have longer flowing Pantene-ad worthy hair? He's looking a bit too Viserys for me #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale — Haus of Tzu|Bo|LKL (@YBLipBite) August 28, 2017

Rhaegar was supposed to be perfect and handsome and tall with long silver hair!!!! that looked like Viserys' twin brother 😑 #GameOfThrones — ShaelaRodriguez (@ShayRod44) August 28, 2017

Why do Viserys and Rhaegar look exactly the same? Is it the same actor?Or some coming plot twist? Very confusing #GameOfThrones #GOTS7Finale — Punch 4 Pound Boxing (@Punch4Pound) August 28, 2017

Turns out it's not the same actor. English actor Harry Lloyd played Viserys -- you remember his lust for a golden crown being satiated by Khal Drogo back in season one. And Welsh actor Wilf Scolding (best last name ever) played Rhaegar in the season 7 finale.

Here's Lloyd as Viserys on the left, next to Scolding as Rhaegar on the right. In the finale, Scolding was only seen in shadow, and just for a few seconds, so it's easy to get confused.

And although it's not the same actor, a lot of fans think it might just be the same hair.

HBO: We have no budget for the Rhaegar scene...



*Let's recycle Viserys' wig*#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ON2L7vVvod — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 28, 2017

So that wig on Rhaegar was DEFINITELY the wig that they had used for Viserys, right? #GameofThrones — Angela Wharton (@AngelaMWharton) August 28, 2017

But seriously. Rhaegar and Viserys went to the same salon. #GoTS7 — Gendry (@BastardGendry) August 28, 2017

Why'd they give Rhaegar the exact same hair as Viserys? Were they trying to save on the wig budget? It wasn't a good look. #GameOfThrones — B.W.C. (@beedubyousee) August 28, 2017

Will Rhaegar and his hair make another flashback appearance in the final season? Fans may have to wait till 2019 to find out. It's enough to make a Targaryen flip their wig.

