'Game of Thrones' S7 will be cheaper to stream this year

July 17. Put it in your diaries. "Game of Thrones" returneth.

It's the time of year when everyone suddenly forgets all the other awesome shows on TV right now, to focus on just one: Gamey-Throney, the great dragon and nudity hour.

And once again, if you want to get the good stuff at the same time as the US, you'll need to watch it on Foxtel.

The pay TV service will have every episode, but this time, the full season will only run you seven episodes, rather than 10.

If you don't have a Foxtel box, you'll be able to stream the show through Foxtel Play. You'll only need to sign up for the entry-level Drama pack, which includes Foxtel's HBO channel, Showcase -- though of course you can add more channels if you're willing to pay.

Check out our full guide to Foxtel Play pricing here.

Unlike previous years, Foxtel isn't offering discount Play pricing for the run of "Game of Thrones." But the pricing of its channel packs has also come way down, so you'll only pay AU$15 a month, rather than AU$30.

No doubt people will still try to pirate the show. But run the maths:

seven episodes = two months Play access = AU$30 total

Considering each episode in the sixth season cost in the order of $10 million to make, you're getting it pretty cheap. But how do you plan on watching? Let us know in the comments!

