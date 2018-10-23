Game of Thrones Night King uses Chromebook to recruit army

Google

The world of Game of Thrones is more concerned with swords and sorcery than computer technology, but Google is imagining what it would be like if the danger that lurks beyond the Wall had access to a laptop running Chrome OS.

A Google blog post on Monday introduced one of the more unusual Game of Thrones marketing tie-ins we've seen.

A video likens the Night King's efforts to invade the human lands of Westeros with that of a business leader recruiting, motivating and collaborating with employees.

"Frozen army hordes, like any team, work better together," says Google. Google even put together an entire Google Slides presentation geared for new recruits to the White Walkers' undead army.

An FAQ helpfully answers the question "I'm cold, but also numb. Is this normal?" "If you are numb from sub-zero temperatures and blasts of arctic wind, that is normal. If you are numb from lack of purpose and uncertainty about your future, that is also normal."

Any Game of Thrones fan will get a kick out of the White Walkers presentation and its avalanche of in-jokes.

The presentation is filled with charts, graphs and cheery messages about inclusiveness. "Everyone is welcome in the army of the dead, regardless of age, gender, race or species."

You might even be inspired to sign up to participate in the excellent team-building exercise of conquering the Wall. Just be sure to bring some large metal chains.

Game of Thrones will return for the final season 8 on HBO in 2019.