Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams says goodbye to the HBO show

Maisie Williams is the latest Game of Thrones star to say goodbye to the HBO show as the series films its final season.

The star, who plays Arya, posted her farewell to Instagram Saturday, which cryptically places "#lastwomanstanding" in the caption. Williams' goodbye post comes two weeks after Emilia Clarke posted a similar goodbye to the series and her character Daenerys.

"Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I've had. Here's to the adventures to come," Williams wrote in the Instagram post, displaying red-stained white shoes. The shoes have a modern appearance, so while they likely are not something that her character would wear, her note that she might be the last woman standing could be hinting that Arya may be one of the final characters to survive the show's events.... or simply note that she's one of the last people to film her scenes in whatever order they are edited in. Who knows? Let's speculate about it in the comments section.

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season is set to debut sometime in 2019, which will also see the 21-year-old actress join the X-Men movie universe in Fox's The New Mutants film. The New Mutants is currently scheduled for an Aug. 2, 2019, release date.

Now Playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones composer came up with the theme in his...

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.