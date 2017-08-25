'Game of Thrones' road renamed due to Lannister twincest

HBO

An Australian street named after the ruling Lannister family in "Game of Thrones" has hit a dead end.

Charlemont Rise, a planned community outside the port city of Geelong, Victoria, has changed the name of Lannister Road after a resident complained it invoked the close (really, really close) relationship between siblings Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

"They objected to that fact that it had a reference to ­incest," project manager Gary Smith said, according to the Geelong Advertiser newspaper.

The City of Greater Geelong has voted to rename the street Precinct Road, which shouldn't offend anyone unless "Game of Thrones" surfaces some dastardly character named Lord Precinct in Sunday's epically long season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf."

People driving through Charlemont Rise can already make their way down other streets inspired by the hit HBO series: Catelyn Road, Stannis Street, Winterfell Road, Greyjoy Street, Baelish Drive and Tywin Street, named after the Lannister patriarch who met his end at the hands of his (non-incest-loving) son Tyrion.

But Lannister Road apparently didn't sit well with at least one resident, and as such, it violated rules that road names can't offend the general public, the Geelong Advertiser reports.

"(Names) must not be detrimental to the preservation of longstanding community values," said Laurinda Gardner, administrator for the City of Greater Geelong.

I'm guessing Ramsay Bolton Avenue won't be showing up on any Charlemont Rise maps.