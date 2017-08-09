'Game of Thrones' hackers demand ransom in latest HBO breach

Enlarge Image HBO/Screenshot from YouTube

The saga of the "Game of Thrones" hackers continues.

The group of hackers known as "Mr. Smith," who claimed to have stolen 1.5TB of data from HBO in late July, shared additional files on Monday, according to a report by The New York Times. They've reportedly sent a video ransom letter demanding millions in of dollars in exchange for not leaking additional files.

An excerpt from the letter, addressed to HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler, demanded "our 6-month salary in bitcoin." HBO Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Jeff Cusson, responded to Wired's request for comment, noting that HBO's "forensic review is ongoing" and that "the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised."

HBO did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.