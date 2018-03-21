'Game of Thrones' author dubs his new show 'Psycho in space'

George R.R. Martin loves him some blood and guts. The author of the book series that inspired HBO's hit show "Game of Thrones" is known for killing of Westerosi, but it looks like he's just as deadly when it comes to space travelers.

On Tuesday, Syfy released the first clip of "Nightflyers," an upcoming supernatural space thriller series based on Martin's 1980 novella.

The clip mixes scenes of an "Alien"-style bloodbath on the Nightflyer spaceship with behind-the-scenes snippets from Martin and cast and crew.

"Nightflyers is a haunted-house story on a starship," Martin says. "It's 'Psycho' in space."

Shots include someone on fire, a calm crew member spattered with bloody goo warning potential rescuers to stay off the ship and not bring it back to Earth, and various cast members fleeing an unseen menace. Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken and Jodie Turner-Smith are among the stars.

The Amazon description for Martin's novella gives a few more hints, noting, "On a voyage toward the boundaries of the known universe, nine misfit academics seek out first contact with a shadowy alien race. But another enigma is the Nightflyer itself, a cybernetic wonder with an elusive captain no one has ever seen in the flesh. Soon, however, the crew discovers that their greatest mystery – and most dangerous threat – is an unexpected force wielding a thirst for blood and terror…"

The 10-episode series will air on Syfy this fall.