'Game of Thrones' finale rocks fans and lights up Twitter

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday's "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale.
If you haven't seen the season finale for "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday night on HBO, turn back and flee for the Iron Islands now.
Ever since it was announced that the fantasy hit's final two seasons would have only 13 episodes, fans have been wondering how the show would ever have enough time to tie up alllll those loose ends. Thanks to author George R.R. Martin's deep universe (he's said he has hundreds of pages of backstory, enough for two volumes about the Targaryen kings), there are at least a dozen plots that go untouched for episodes at a time.
Seems like the answer on how the show's going to get to everything is slam down on the gas pedal and cram in reveals and resolutions like Tyrion tosses back wine. Trying to go light on spoilers here, but Sunday's show gave us a long-awaited Stark sisters' revenge, a long-awaited Clegane brothers' confrontation, a long-awaited Theon minor victory, a long-awaited Jon Snow parentage reveal, a long-awaited royal bedding scene and long-awaited Cersei confrontations with not one, but both of her brothers. Plus there was that ending scene, taking the "Song of Ice and Fire" title a bit literally.
Naturally, Twitter had some reactions. (Really, you're gonna get spoiled if you read on.)
Viserion the dragon plays a round for his new team.
Jon Snow's real identity is further explained.
Jon and Dany get together.
Littlefinger met his match.
Brienne and The Hound have a chat,
Of course, you can't please everybody.
That wait until season 8 (2018? 2019?) might be too long for some of us.
And if you're not into ice and fire, "Rick and Morty" was also on tonight.
