Game of Thrones final season teaser is hot, hot, hot -- and cold as ice

Now we're talking. On Thursday, HBO revealed a new teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones at the Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil.

Unfortunately, the 39-second tease didn't show Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen or any of the other characters from the hit show. But the dragons, lions and wolves representing the various families showed up for a little dose of the old fire and ice treatment. And there's no doubt the teaser whetted fans' appetites: more than 230,000 people watched the tease on Twitter in just 20 minutes.

The teaser dropped in a week full of similar previews: a trailer for Captain Marvel arrived during Monday Night Football, and fans are still eagerly awaiting the Avengers 4 trailer, rumored for this week.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final, much awaited season in April 2019.