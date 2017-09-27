HBO

Though there's no date yet for the return of HBO's "Game of Thrones," the network has revealed who will direct the final season's episodes. And they're familiar names to those who peruse the show's credits.

Miguel Sapochnik is one of the returning directors -- he won an Emmy for directing the acclaimed season-six episode "Battle of the Bastards" and also directed "The Winds of Winter," (Tommen, nooooo!), "The Gift" and the heart-pounding "Hardhome."

Back on Game of Thrones for prep of the final season and the team is back together. Good times even though winter is already here #gameofthrones #miguelsapochnik #carolinevalderson #joebauer #stevekullback #vfx #dop #setlife #battleofthebastards A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagner78) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

David Nutter, who also has an Emmy for directing "Thrones," will be back as well. He's directed six episodes, including "The Rains of Castamere" in season three -- yep, that's the one we know best as "The Red Wedding." We already knew there'd be plenty of blood in the final season of "Thrones," and this news does nothing to change our minds.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will direct the season finale, so now we all know in advance who to be furious at when [INSERT NAME OF YOUR FAVORITE DOOMED CHARACTER HERE, MAYBE MORE THAN ONE] doesn't survive.

HBO didn't announce episode names or how many episodes the various directors will handle, but there are only six episodes to go around anyway. Entertainment Weekly reports that Sapochnik might have three, but nothing's official. More news will undoubtedly be sent by raven before the show eventually returns in 2018 or 2019.